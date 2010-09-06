NV вспоминает знаковые дни первого года большой войны России против Украины, которую Кремль развязал спустя восемь лет после вторжения в Крым и на Донбасс. В таймлайне собраны события, которые больше всего повлияли на ход войны, а в памяти украинцев оставили самый глубокий след

24 лютого

Початок повномасштабного вторгнення Росії в Україну після восьми років війни.

О 3:40 перша танкова колона зайшла на територію Луганської області, о 4:00 РФ оприлюднила заяву Володимира Путіна про початок “спеціальної воєнної операції” з метою нібито «демілітаризації та денацифікації України”.

Одночасно Росія завдала повітряних ударів по десятках об'єктів у більшості областей України, розпочався наземний наступ окупантів з Білорусі, Росії та в зоні ООС (з раніше окупованих районів Донецької і Луганської областей).

24 февраля
Начало полномасштабного вторжения России в Украину после восьми лет войны.

В 3:40 первая танковая колонна зашла на территорию Луганской области, в 4:00 РФ обнародовала заявление Владимира Путина о начале «специальной военной операции» с целью якобы «демилитаризации и денацификации Украины».

Одновременно Россия нанесла воздушные удары по десяткам объектов в большинстве областей Украины, началось наземное наступление оккупантов из Беларуси, России и в зоне ООС (из ранее оккупированных районов Донецкой и Луганской областей).
Первая неделя войны:
24 февраля – 2 марта
Решающие дни вторжения, надолго определившие ход событий большой войны.

После неудачной попытки армии РФ мгновенно захватить столицу Украины, высадив десант в Гостомеле, началась оборона Киева. В течение недели был захвачен остров Змеиный, Херсон, Мелитополь, Бердянск, Энергодар и Запорожская АЭС, частично оккупированы Киевская, Сумская, Черниговская, Запорожская, Харьковская, Херсонская области, отдельные районы Николаевской и Житомирской областей.

Во время боев за Гостомельский аэропорт оккупанты уничтожили самый большой в мире самолет Ан-225 Мрия. ВСУ удалось отстоять Харьков, Николаев, Одессу.
28 февраля
Мариуполь оказался в полном окружении, началась героическая оборона заблокированного города.

Оккупанты превратили его в ловушку для гражданского населения. По приблизительным оценкам, во время осады Мариуполя погибли не менее 25 тыс. его жителей.
Выстрел по дому в Мариуполе
Фото: Evgeniy Maloletka / Facebook

28 февраля, 3 и 7 марта
Три раунда переговоров украинской и российской делегации на границе с Беларусью, единственным результатом которых стала договоренность об организации гуманитарных коридоров (впоследствии войска РФ регулярно ее нарушали).

В эти же дни в Киеве был убит член украинской переговорной делегации Денис Киреев. Как выяснилось позже, он помогал украинскому ГУР получать в России важные разведданные о вторжении, хотя в СБУ подозревали его в государственной измене.
1 марта
Удар России по зданию Харьковской ОГА — свидетельство ракетного террора против Харькова, который оккупанты совершали в течение многих недель. Погибли 29 человек, были серьезно повреждены другие здания в районе Площади Свободы в центре Харькова. Здание ОГА впоследствии признали не подлежащим восстановлению.

9 марта
Россия нанесла авиаудар по больнице №3 в центре Мариуполя, был разрушен роддом, детское отделение и терапия. Военное преступление зафиксировали фотографы Мстислав Чернов и Евгений Малолетка, их фотографии облетели мир.

Фото: Evgeniy Maloletka / Facebook
По меньшей мере, одна беременная и ее ребенок впоследствии скончались в больнице от полученных ранений, еще одна беременная женщина потеряла долгожданного нерожденного ребенка.
10 марта
Безрезультатная личная  встреча Сергея Лаврова и Дмитрия Кулебы в Турции, единственная за первый год вторжения.
16 марта
Одно из крупнейших военных преступлений РФ — авиаудар по Донецкому академическому областному драматическому театру в Мариуполе. Гражданские жители города, в частности семьи с детьми, использовали его в качестве бомбоубежища, о чем свидетельствовала надпись «Дети» перед театром.

В здании могли находиться более 1 тыс. человек. Погибли не менее 600 человек, как доказало впоследствии детальное расследование АР. В декабре 2022 года россияне снесли останки театра, уничтожив доказательства своего преступления.
21 марта
Первый из семи тайных рейдов украинских вертолетов в Мариуполь, благодаря которым защитникам города на Азовстали доставляли снаряжение, провиант, медикаменты, боеприпасы и эвакуировали раненых (среди них был Никита Надточий, который с июня 2022 года исполняет обязанности командира полка Азов). Во время пятой и седьмой миссии два вертолета сбили на обратном пути. Также был сбит еще один вертолет ВСУ, который вылетел на спасение экипажа одного из сбитых вертолетов.
29 марта
Ракетный удар по Николаевской ОГА, унесший жизни 38 человек и полностью разрушивший центральную часть здания. Около 35 человек были ранены.
31 марта
Освобождение Бучи  и выход оккупантов с Чернобыльской АЭС — два знаковых события, ставших предвестниками большого отступления россиян с севера Украины.
1 апреля
Генштаб ВСУ подтвердил, что россияне захватили Изюм, ставший на пять месяцев стратегически важной базой оккупантов в Харьковской области.
2 апреля
Полное освобождение Киевской области, открывшее масштаб военных преступлений россиян на оккупированных территориях. Мир увидел сотни тел замученных и убитых россиянами мирных жителей: в братских могилах, расстрелянных автомобилях или прямо на улицах.
Свидетельства геноцида. В Буче обнаружили десятки тел людей, убитых российскими оккупантами — страшные фото, которые должен видеть мир

В Буче было найдено 422 тела, всего в Киевской области — более 1,3 тыс. убитых гражданских. Аналогичные преступления фиксировались во всех регионах Украины, где побывали оккупанты.
Первая неделя апреля
Полное освобождение Житомирской, Черниговской, Сумской областей от вражеских войск.
3 апреля
Российское пропагандистское агентство РИА Новости обнародовало программную статью Что Россия должна сделать с Украиной?, задокументировавшую геноцидную природу войны РФ против Украины и основные принципы идеологии рашизма  — в частности, представление о якобы неполноценности и второсортности украинской нации, а также о необходимости ее уничтожения.
8 апреля
Удар России по вокзалу города Краматорска, откуда пытались эвакуироваться гражданские. Ракеты из комплекса Точка-У убили 61 человека, в том числе семерых детей, и покалечили более 120 человек.
9 апреля
Знаковой визит Бориса Джонсона в Киев. До этого в столице Украины во время вторжения уже побывали некоторые западные лидеры – глава МИД Литвы, премьеры Польши, Чехии и Словении, президенты Европарламента и ПАСЕ, глава Еврокомиссии и ее вице-президент. Однако именно прогулка Джонсона и Зеленского по центру Киева стала важным сигналом для всего мира.
Сильный знак поддержки. В Киев приехал премьер Великобритании Борис Джонсон — фоторепортаж

13 апреля
Удар Военно-морских сил Украины по российскому крейсеру Москва из украинского комплекса Нептун. Флагман Черноморского флота ВМФ РФ затонул на следующий день, на его борту могли находиться до 500 человек, точное количество жертв Россия так и не озвучила.

18 апреля
Россия начала битву за Донбасс, перегруппировав силы после вывода войск с севера Украины. Об интенсификации боев на востоке заявили президент Украины Владимир Зеленский и секретарь СНБО Алексей Данилов.
26 апреля
Первая встреча в формате Рамштайна на одноименной американской базе в Германии. Ежемесячные заседания Контактной группы по вопросам обороны Украины положили начало созданию антироссийской коалиции из более чем 40 стран.
8–13 мая
Разгром российских войск под Белогоровкой  во время попыток и форсирования Северского Донца в Луганской области — одно из крупнейших локальных поражений армии РФ за все время вторжения: было уничтожено около 500 оккупантов и около 80 единиц техники.

9 мая
Президент США Джо Байден подписал закон о ленд-лизе для Украины, документ вступил в силу с октября 2022 года.
16 мая
Начало вывода защитников Мариуполя с Азовстали в плен. После героической 86-дневной обороны города гарнизон Мариуполя получил приказ о прекращении сопротивления для сохранения жизни личного состава. По данным Генштаба ВСУ, защитники Мариуполя не позволили России перебросить около 20 тыс. военных на другие направления, благодаря чему удалось избежать захвата Запорожья, выхода оккупантов на границу Донецкой области и окружения группировки ВСУ в зоне ООС. В плену оказались около 2,5 тыс. военнослужащих с Азовстали, среди них 600 тяжело раненых бойцов.
Защитник Мариуполя показал прощальные фото из укрытия, в котором героически оборонялся украинский гарнизон

16 июня
Президент Франции Эммануэль Макрон, канцлер Германии Олаф Шольц и итальянский премьер Марио Драги посетили Киев и Ирпень. Они поддержали идею предоставить Украине статус кандидата на вступление в ЕС, пообещали не давить на Киев в вопросе мира и осудили военные преступления России.
23 июня
Украина и Молдова официально получили статус кандидатов на членство в ЕС по решению Европейского Совета, который объединяет лидеров 27 стран Евросоюза.

В Украину прибыли первые американские РСЗО HIMARS. По этому случаю министр обороны Алексей Резников объявил «жаркое лето для оккупантов». Благодаря сверхточной стрельбе на расстояние до 80 км HIMARS позволили ВСУ перейти к новой тактике ударов по логистическим объектам, складам боеприпасов, командным штабам и скоплениям личного состава оккупантов. Эта тактика имела решающее значение для дальнейшего освобождения части Херсонской области и других участков фронта.
24 июня
ВСУ покинули Северодонецк. Россияне пытались захватить город с начала вторжения, подвергая Северодонецк и его окрестности сокрушительным артиллерийским и авиационным ударам.

Уличные бои в городе начались в конце мая. Оккупанты почти полностью разрушили город, уничтожили всю его критическую инфраструктуру и 80% жилых домов, по данным Луганской ОВА.
27 июня
Россия нанесла ракетный удар по ТРЦ Амстор в Кременчуге: полный людей торговый центр выгорел полностью, погибли 22 человека.

30 июня
Украина освободила остров Змеиный: оккупанты покинули его, назвав это «шагом доброй воли». 4 июля на Змеином был установлен флаг Украины. Украина вернула себе контроль над частью акватории Черного моря благодаря военной операции по нанесению огневых ударов ракетными и артиллерийскими подразделениями ВСУ по технике РФ на острове.

3 июля
ВСУ вышли из Лисичанска, который был последним крупным неоккупированным городом в Луганской области. После этого под контролем Украины осталось несколько сел Луганщины. Однако захват Лисичанска и Северодонецка окончательно истощил силы россиян: они больше не смогли оккупировать ни один город Украины вплоть до момента взятия Соледара в январе 2023 года.
4 июля
Появляются первые данные о том, что спонсор ЧВК Вагнера Евгений Пригожин начал масштабную кампанию вербовки заключенных в российских колониях на войну против Украины.

Бывшие заключенные, которым Пригожин обещал помилование за шесть месяцев службы, на время компенсируют потери РФ в Украине и становятся «пушечным мясом» в боях на Донбассе. В феврале 2023 года Пригожин объявил о завершении вербовочной кампании.
14 июля
Ракетный удар России по одной из центральных площадей Винницы: погибли 27 человек, в том числе трое детей (девочка 4 лет и мальчики 7 и 8 лет), ранены более 200 человек.

22 июля
Подписание зернового соглашения, частично разблокировавшего морской экспорт украинского зерна. Черноморская зерновая инициатива оформлена как соглашение между Украиной, Турцией и ООН и зеркальное соглашение с Россией. Речь идет об экспорте из украинских портов Одессы, Черноморска и Южного: торговые корабли проходят по специально созданным и разминированными коридорами, при этом они обязаны заходить в Турцию для осмотра.
24 июля
ВСУ нанесли удар по мосту через дамбу Новокаховской ГЭС: через неделю поврежден последний из трех больших мостов через Днепр в районе Херсона (включая Антоновский автомобильный и Антоновский железнодорожный мост). Огневой контроль транспортно-логистических путей и переправ позволил изолировать и значительно ухудшить обеспечение российских войск на правобережье Херсонской области, что помогло «выдавить» отсюда оккупантов.
Ночь на 29 июля
Теракт в Еленовке: массовое организованное убийство украинских военнопленных, в основном защитников Мариуполя, выведенных с Азовстали. В результате устроенного оккупантами взрыва на территории бывшей Волновахской исправительной колонии №120 погибли около 50 пленных, более 130 были ранены. Оккупанты создали фильтрационную тюрьму в Еленовке после февраля 2022 года, бывшие пленные рассказывают об избиениях и пытках, которые применяли здесь к заключенным.
9 августа
Взрывы на захваченной россиянами авиабазе Саки вблизи поселка Новофедоровка — первый резонансный удар ВСУ по военным объектам в оккупированном Крыму. Уничтожены не менее 8–9 российских военных самолетов, еще несколько были повреждены.

Впоследствии Валерий Залужный в программной статье назвал атаку примером успешных усилий ВСУ по физическому переносу боевых действий на временно оккупированную территорию АР Крым. 16 августа взрывы прогремели на российском складе боеприпасов вблизи Джанкоя, 18 августа — в районе аэродрома Бальбек.
29 августа
Вооруженные силы Украины подтвердили начало наступательных действий по многим направлениям на юге Украины — старт контрнаступления, в конце концов приведший к освобождению правобережья Херсонской области.
6 сентября
Начало параллельного молниеносного контрнаступления в Харьковской области. В течение следующих шести дней освобождено около 6 тыс. кв. км территории Украины — почти всю Харьковскую область:

8 сентября — освобождена Балаклея
10 сентября — освобожден Изюм
12 сентября — освобожден Святогорск (начало освобождения Донецкой области)
16 сентября — освобожден Купянск

15 сентября
Обнаружено массовое захоронение возле освобожденного города Изюм, где во время эксгумации было обнаружено около 450 тел. Абсолютное большинство из них — гражданские украинцы, многие погибли насильственной смертью, десятки тел имели следы пыток.
21 сентября
Владимир Путин объявил «частичную» мобилизацию в России, министр обороны РФ Сергей Шойгу заявил о плане мобилизовать 300 тыс. резервистов. В течение двух недель после этого из России, по оценкам источников российского Forbes, уехало от 600 тыс. до 1 млн человек. Первые мобилизованные начали появляться на фронте через считанные дни. 31 октября Минобороны РФ объявило о якобы прекращении вручения повесток, при этом указа о завершении мобилизации не было, она скрыто продолжается и дальше.

Украина провела крупнейший обмен пленными. Среди 215 человек, освобожденных из российского плена, находились 188 защитников Мариуполя, а также десять иностранцев. Украина передала России 56 человек, в том числе Виктора Медведчука. Под личные гарантии турецкого президента Реджепа Таипа Эрдогана в Турцию доставили пятерых командиров, защищавших Мариуполь и Азовсталь, они будут находиться на турецкой земле до завершения войны в Украине.
Это командир Азова Денис Прокопенко («Редис»), его заместитель Святослав Паламарь («Калина»), и.о. командира 36-й отдельной бригады морской пехоты Сергей Волынский («Волына»), командир 12-й бригады оперативного назначения им. Дмитрия Вишневецкого Денис Шлега, командир комендантской роты Олег Хоменко («Апис»), который осуществлял командование обороной Азовстали.
23–27 сентября
Незаконные псевдореферендумы в оккупированных районах Херсонской, Запорожской, Донецкой и Луганской областей, а также в нескольких захваченных населенных пунктах Николаевской области, которые РФ объявила «подотчетными» нелегитимной херсонской оккупационной администрации.
30 сентября
Фарс в Кремле по итогам нелегитимных «референдумов»: попытка Владимира Путина объявить об аннексии четырех областей Украины, ни одна из которых в то время не была оккупирована полностью. 2 октября юридически ничтожное «решение» Путина поддержал Конституционный суд РФ, 3 октября — Госдума.
2 октября
Освобожден Лиман Донецкой области — важный транспортный узел, оккупированный Россией с конца мая. Кроме стратегической роли города, это событие подчеркнуло ничтожность российских претензий на украинские территории.
4 октября
Развитие херсонского наступления: ВСУ подтвердили освобождение около 50 населенных пунктов в Херсонской области, среди которых Дудчаны, Большая и Малая Александровки, Давидов Брод.
8 октября
Взрыв на Крымском мосту, в результате которого обрушились две полусекции автомобильной части моста и был поврежден железнодорожный путь. Кроме чрезвычайной символичности инцидента атака дополнительно усложнила российскую логистику и обеспечение оккупационных войск в Крыму и на юге Украины.
Генерал Сергей Суровикин стал командующим оккупационными войсками РФ в Украине. За свою приверженность тактике массированных ракетных ударов по инфраструктуре, а также военные преступления подотчетных ему подразделений в Чечне и Сирии Суровикин получил прозвище «генерал Армагеддон».

Впрочем, существенно изменить линию фронта в пользу РФ Суровикину не удалось: уже через три месяца командующим войсками РФ в Украине был назначен руководитель Генштаба РФ Валерий Герасимов, тогда как Суровикина понизили до его заместителя.
6 и 9–10 октября
Разрушительные ночные ракетные удары России по жилым многоэтажным и частным домам в Запорожье. В эти дни погибли более 30 жителей разрушенных домов, пострадали более 100 человек.
10 октября
Начало кампании массированных ракетных ударов по критической инфраструктуре Украины, которые привели к постоянному дефициту в энергосистеме Украины, плановым и экстренным отключениям электроэнергии.
По Киеву в этот день были нанесены несколько серий ракетных ударов, в частности в центре города: по детской площадке в парке Шевченко, перекрестку Владимирской и бульвару Шевченко, рядом с пешеходно-велосипедным мостом через Владимирский спуск. Кроме того, в столице были повреждены ряд энергообъектов и бизнес-центр 101 Tower.

12 октября
Генассамблея ООН поддержала резолюцию о непризнании российских псевдореферендумов и попытках Кремля аннексировать территории Украины. За документ проголосовали 143 страны, против — 5: Россия, Беларусь, Северная Корея, Никарагуа, Сирия.
13 октября
Парламентская ассамблея Совета Европы приняла резолюцию, в которой Россию назвали террористическим режимом.
17 октября
Первая масштабная атака иранских дронов-камикадзе на Киев: кроме попаданий по объектам критической инфраструктуры был разрушен жилой дом. Пять человек погибли, среди них — молодые супруги, ожидавшие ребенка, и мать и отчим военного, который на несколько дней приехал с фронта, чтобы их навестить.
Середина октября
Бахмут становится крупнейшей битвой первого года вторжения и адской точкой восточного фронта: по данным Минобороны Украины от 18 октября, оккупационные войска получили приказ захватить город до конца октября. Основной штурмовой силой россиян под Бахмутом и в районе соседнего Соледара становятся наемники ЧВК Вагнера, в том числе недавние заключенные российских тюрем и колоний.
11 ноября
ВСУ освободили Херсон — единственный областной центр, который россиянам удалось захватить после начала полномасштабного вторжения.  Российское командование официально отдало приказ об отступлении с правобережья Херсонской области 9 ноября.
Цветы и автографы военных. Как жители Херсона празднуют освобождение города, который провел под оккупацией восемь месяцев — фоторепортаж

23 ноября
Пятый, самый тяжелый по результатам массированный удар РФ по энергетической инфраструктуре Украины: выпущено около 70 ракет, впервые в украинской истории аварийно отключились от сети все четыре украинских АЭС.

Европарламент признал Россию государством — спонсором терроризма, которое осуществляет невыборочные атаки на жилые районы и гражданскую инфраструктуру в Украине, в результате чего погибли тысячи человек. Резолюция подтверждает, что на оккупированных территориях Украины россияне проводят казни без суда и следствия, совершают похищения, сексуальное насилие, пытки и другие зверства.

5 декабря
Удар по российскому аэродрому Энгельс в Саратовской области — первый случай атаки военных объектов в глубоком тылу РФ. Повреждены минимум два самолета Ту-95, с которых Россия наносила удары по Украине. 26 декабря был совершен повторный удар по авиабазе Энгельс и удар по аэродрому Дягилево в Рязани, где поврежден еще один самолет.
16 декабря
Рекордный ракетный удар по гражданской и энергетической инфраструктуре Украины, в сутки выпущено 98 ракет и совершено более 65 обстрелов из РСЗО.
21 декабря
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский впервые с начала вторжения побывал за границей. Он посетил США, где встретился с Джо Байденом и выступил с яркой речью в Конгрессе США.

22 декабря
Потери россиян в Украине превысили 100 тыс. человек убитыми, по данным Генштаба ВСУ.
31 декабря
Один из знаковых обменов: из российского плена вернули еще 140 украинцев, среди них защитники Мариуполя и острова Змеиный.
31 декабря — 1 января
«Новогодние» обстрелы Киева и многих городов Украины: враг запустил около 20 крылатых ракет, около полусотни БпЛА Shahed-136, совершил 55 обстрелов из РСЗО, в том числе по детской больнице Херсона.
Первые недели января
Усиление наступления «вагнеровцев» и войск РФ на соседний с Бахмутом город Соледар  — с использованием утомительной для украинских защитников тактики малых групп и непрерывных штурмов, ценой чрезвычайно высоких потерь для врага.
14 января
Удар по жилому дому в Днепре: во время очередного массированного удара Россия выпустила 57 ракет, одна из которых (Х-22) попала в девятиэтажку в Днепре. Часть дома была полностью разрушена, 46 человек погибли, более 80 получили ранения, сотни людей потеряли свой дом.
18 января
Авиакатастрофа вертолета ГСЧС в Броварах. Вертолет упал на детский сад, погибли 14 человек, в том числе один ребенок. Среди погибших — 10 человек, находившихся на борту вертолета, включая руководство МВД.

Трагедия унесла жизни министра внутренних дел Украины Дениса Монастырского, его первого заместителя Евгения Енина и государственного секретаря МВД Юрия Лубковича. Все они летели в командировку в горячую точку на востоке Украины. Причины крушения расследуют.
19 января
Европарламент поддержал идею создания специального международного трибунала по поводу преступлений агрессии России и Беларуси против Украины.
24 января
Рождение «танковой» коалиции: правительство Германии согласилось предоставить Украине танки Leopard 2 и разблокировать их реэкспорт из других стран, в тот же день о решении передать Украине танки Abrams объявил президент США Джо Байден. Это открыло путь для передачи танков для ВСУ многим другим странам.
25 января
ВСУ официально подтвердили уход из Соледара — после того, как украинские военные выполнили основные задачи обороны города, а также максимально истощили врага и удержали линию фронта. По данным украинского командования, потери РФ под Соледаром достигли уровня потерь России в обеих чеченских войнах.
26 января
США признали ЧВК Вагнера транснациональной преступной организацией. По данным Института изучения войны, в боях за Бахмут и Соледар ВСУ настолько истощили силы «вагнеровцев» , что на этом участке фронта их начали заменять подразделения регулярной армии РФ.
4 февраля
Генпрокурор США объявил о первом прецеденте передачи Украине конфискованных российских средств: речь идет о $5,5 млн, изъятых у российского миллиардера Константина Малофеева в 2014 году за уклонение от санкций.
8–9 февраля
Владимир Зеленский совершил вторую зарубежную поездку за год вторжения: за двое суток он посетил Лондон, Париж и Брюссель. В Великобритании президент встретился с королем Карлом III и британским премьером Риши Сунаком, а в речи в британском парламенте призвал предоставить Украине истребители. Во Франции Зеленский встретился с канцлером ФРГ Олафом Шольцом и президентом страны Эммануэлем Макроном, в Бельгии выступил в Европарламенте и на саммите лидеров 27 стран ЕС.
9 февраля
В Институте изучения войны и в Офисе президента Украины подтвердили, что новое большое наступление России уже началось в Луганской и Донецкой областях. В начале февраля в ГУР Минобороны Украины сообщили, что Владимир Путин отдал приказ своим войскам захватить всю территорию Донецкой и Луганской областей Украины до марта 2023 года.
10–13 февраля
Стало известно о масштабном разгроме наступательных сил россиян под Угледаром, где за несколько недель до того активизировались бои. По информации Сил обороны Таврического направления, в боях под Угледаром ВСУ разгромили элитную 155 бригаду морской пехоты из Владивостока, на этом направлении ежедневно погибали 150–300 российских морпехов.
20 февраля
Джо Байден посетил Киев с неожиданным историческим визитом и стал первым президентом США, приехавшим в Украину за последние 15 лет. До него ни один из современных американских лидеров не решался приехать в какую-либо страну в состоянии войны, если ее не контролировали военные США. Байден тайно добрался до Киева поездом из Польши, встретился с президентом Владимиром Зеленским и почтил память погибших защитников Украины возле Михайловского собора. Он заверил Украину в длительной поддержке и заявил, что Владимир Путин ошибся в своих расчетах: «Год спустя Киев стоит. Украина стоит. Демократия стоит. Американцы с вами, весь мир с вами»

