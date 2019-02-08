Personal experience: “In Kiev, you can not drink bad coffee - they make it very tasty everywhere”

This material is available in three languages
Ukrainians are sincerely proud of their country, they talk about it with pleasure and in colors when they are abroad. But what do foreigners see and feel when they come to our country by themselves? We are always interested to look from the outside, because Ukraine leaves no one indifferent!
Ukrainianhotel chain Premier and New Time are conducting a social project "Personal
experience". The idea of the project is to show Ukraine with its tourist
realities and possibilities through the eyes of a guest who discovers the
country.
We announced an international competition and invited a foreigner who, after traveling around Ukraine will share his tourist impressions.
The hero of
the project became the American Richard Benton, who was already in Ukraine 25
years ago.
Read about
his impressions in the second part of the special project "Personal
Experience".
About Kiev
Metro
- The Kiev Metro has a lot of advantages: firstly, it’s cheap for a foreigner [8 hryvnias = $ 0.30], and secondly, it’s easy to buy tickets and pay with a card through special terminals.
On this
trip, I took the subway to meet with a colleague at the station Svyatoshyn.
This station is far from tourist routes, but I was impressed. Excellent repair.
The subway in New York looks less comfortable and worse lit.
The
appearance of the city
- A lot of
outdoor advertising, but you notice it not immediately. In this regard, Kiev
recalled European cities. But it would be good if the advertising signs more
closely match the architectural style.
I love to
walk and today I walked around the city a lot. I was in the Mikhailovsky
Cathedral, passed by the National Opera. At home [in the USA] I cannot afford
this, we have very long distances and no one walks on foot, so while traveling I try to enjoy walks.
And I also
love public transport - sat down and went somewhere. In the 90s there were no
minibuses, only buses and trams. I used to like the route that went along
Khreshchatyk, now it was canceled.
Frankly, I
did not notice the signs with the list of tourist places in the center. And I
was very surprised when you told me about it. But I think this is not a
problem. Now, when everyone is using Google maps or other applications, it’s
easy to find the right route.
Premier Palace Hotel Kyiv
About food
- I
generally like the local cuisine. I specifically choose dishes that I can find
only in Ukraine. I had breakfast at the Premier Palace Hotel. There was a whole
table with Ukrainian dishes to choose from, it is here called Fresh Organic
Traditional. In general, I heard a lot about gastro tourism in Ukraine and I
know that borsch is loved all over the world.
I was
amazed at the diversity of Kiev restaurants. For every taste. Many restaurants
are vegetarian and there are healthy food restaurants.
And I also
noticed - everyone wants to feed you. This is some kind of national trait,
right? As if you are always hungry. And if you refuse the offer, people are
offended. But in principle, such care is very pleasant.
In
addition, you can’t drink bad coffee anywhere - they do it very good everywhere,
especially I enjoyed it in an unusual cafe under a yellow lantern on Shota
Rustaveli street.
About
communication methods
- Buy a
local SIM card - an easy task. I found out in the tourist center on
Khreshchatyk, where the nearest store and after 10 minutes my daughters watched
videos online and guessed which city I was in. I left it a secret for them when
I left. At first they thought that in Berlin, but then they guessed.
There is
another advantage - SIM cards of local operators that provide communication and
the Internet are very inexpensive for a foreigner.
About taxi rides
- During my
first visit to Ukraine, I did not take a taxi at all, because I had to bargain
with the taxi drivers and I don’t like it. But now the prices for trips are
very affordable and you don’t need to bargain with anyone, you see the fare
before ordering a car and you decide for yourself whether it suits you or not.
There are
convenient international taxi services operating in all countries. Therefore, I
gladly used this method of movement. A nice bonus was a conversation with a
taxi driver, we remembered Kiev 25 years ago together.
About
routes
Of course,
I was engaged in planning my trip by myself. But listening to advice from the
outside, especially from the locals, is always a valuable experience. That is
why I turned to the hotel concierge [Premier Palace Hotel]. We had a very
interesting conversation with him, he told us where it is necessary to go in
Kiev, having only two days at our disposal. It was the person who advised the
tasting of Ukrainian cuisine, calling the restaurants where you should
definitely go, for example, the Kanapa restaurant of new Ukrainian cuisine. And
what is more, he advised the route, which will hent most of the places. It is
needed to start your way from Shevchenko Park, along Vladimirskaya Street to
reach St. Andrew’s Church, see the Golden Gate, the National Opera, Bogdan
Khmelnitsky Street. Then turn to the Mikhailovsky Monastery. The route takes 90
minutes and thanks to it, you can see the main architectural ensemble of the
city center.
Richard's
next travel destination is Lviv. See you there. Do not switch.
