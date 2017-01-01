The Ukrainian frontline is kept today by brave defenders. Men and women. Women defenders who are fighting as a part of the volunteer battalions, in the besieged cities, in the parliament, and in the international arena. Women who have transformed from women politicians to soldiers.



They became the heroes of our special project PoliTALKynia & War. Here we talk about how women politicians adapted to wartime reality, about the challenges they have overcome, and how they lead Ukraine to victory.



The talks within PoliTALKynia & War are organized by the International Republican Institute in Ukraine and Women’s Democracy Network with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).