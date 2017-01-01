How to work with international media, politicians, think tanks, and the public – a talk with Hanna Hopko, co-founder of the International Center for Ukrainian Victory and former Ukrainian MP.Watch
What are the chances of Ukraine joining the EU and what needs to be done for this – a talk with Mariia Mezentseva, Ukrainian MP and Head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.
What security guarantees Ukraine needs and how to convince the world not to make concessions to Putin – a talk with Mariia Ionova, MP and a member of the Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
How to spend your life at war since 18, rescue lives and pursue political work – a talk with Yana Zinkevych, Ukrainian MP and military veteran.
How to be parliamentarians in one family but in different political parties – about the personal experience of Aliona Shkrum, Ukrainian MP.
How to organize assistance to internally displaced people and what everyone can do – a talk with Oksana Yurynets, co-chair of the First Women's Veterans Space REhub and former Ukrainian MP.
How to advocate for weapons for Ukraine and what transformations the country needs – a talk with Yuliya Marushevska, a civic activist and former head of the Odesa Customs.
Why the Istanbul Convention is important, about sexual crimes against women and the initiative of the First Lady – a talk with Maryna Bardina, Ukrainian MP and leader of Ze!Women.
Trainer of the International Republican Institute, Regional Coordinator of the Ukrainian Women's Democracy Network