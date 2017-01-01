The Ukrainian frontline is kept today by brave defenders. Men and women. Women defenders who are fighting as a part of the volunteer battalions, in the besieged cities, in the parliament, and in the international arena. Women who have transformed from women politicians to soldiers.

They became the heroes of our special project PoliTALKynia & War. Here we talk about how women politicians adapted to wartime reality, about the challenges they have overcome, and how they lead Ukraine to victory.

The talks within PoliTALKynia & War are organized by the International Republican Institute in Ukraine and Women’s Democracy Network with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Hanna Hopko

How Can Ukraine Build a Coalition to Win the War? 

How to work with international media, politicians, think tanks, and the public – a talk with Hanna Hopko, co-founder of the International Center for Ukrainian Victory and former Ukrainian MP.

Mariia Mezentseva

How to Bring Ukraine to the EU during the War?

What are the chances of Ukraine joining the EU and what needs to be done for this – a talk with Mariia Mezentseva, Ukrainian MP and Head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Mariia Ionova

How to Fight on the International Front? 

What security guarantees Ukraine needs and how to convince the world not to make concessions to Putin – a talk with Mariia Ionova, MP and a member of the Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Yana Zinkevych

How to be a Woman Politician and Combatant? 

How to spend your life at war since 18, rescue lives and pursue political work – a talk with Yana Zinkevych, Ukrainian MP and military veteran.

Aliona Shkrum

How to Keep a United Political Frontline in Wartime?

How to be parliamentarians in one family but in different political parties – about the personal experience of Aliona Shkrum, Ukrainian MP.

Oksana Yurynets

How to Help the Victims of War?

How to organize assistance to internally displaced people and what everyone can do – a talk with Oksana Yurynets, co-chair of the First Women's Veterans Space REhub and former Ukrainian MP.

Yuliya Marushevska

How to Arm Ukraine for Victory? 

How to advocate for weapons for Ukraine and what transformations the country needs – a talk with Yuliya Marushevska, a civic activist and former head of the Odesa Customs.

Maryna Bardina

How to Protect Women’s Rights during the War? 

Why the Istanbul Convention is important, about sexual crimes against women and the initiative of the First Lady – a talk with Maryna Bardina, Ukrainian MP and leader of Ze!Women.

Yulia Vusenko

Talks with Yulia Vusenko

Trainer of the International Republican Institute, Regional Coordinator of the Ukrainian Women's Democracy Network

The International Republican Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, organizationdedicated to advancing freedom and democracy worldwide. IRI works inover 100 countries of the world. In Ukraine IRI has been working since 1994 todevelop local self-government, to increase professionalism and responsibility of politicians, to involve citizens in governance, and to strengthen political leadership among women and youth.  

Ukrainian Women's Democracy Network is a part of the global initiative of theInternational Republican Institute - Women's Democracy Network. In Ukraine the network has been working since 2017 and already unites more than 500 women-leaders, MPs and local government officials from all over Ukraine with representatives of state authorities to promotecommon interests and assert equal rights and opportunities of women and men. 
