В США пришли арктические морозы, температура опустилась до минус 50 градусов Цельсия

Coldest weather in at least 25 years puts the Midwest in the freezer. #Chicago forecast temps

Wed low: -22

Wed high: -13°

Thu low: -25°

All-time low is -27° & all-time

low max is -13°.

We'll be live starting at 6 AM ET Wed on #weatherchannel#PolarVortex2019 pic.twitter.com/rjCudqn0gf