На аукционе в США продали первый выпуск журнала Playboy

Сегодня, 05:21
17
Цей матеріал також доступний українською

Обложку первого номера украсила Мерлин Монро

На аукционе Julien's Auction в американском городе Лос-Анджелес, штат Калифорния, были проданы личные вещи основателя журнала Playboy Хью Хефнера.

В частности, продан экземпляр первого выпуска журнала Playboy с Мерлин Монро на обложке. Цена составила 31,2 тысячи долларов.

Все доходы с продаж пойдут в фонд Хью Хефнера, который поддерживает организации, которые защищают гражданские права.

SOLD for $31,250! A Hugh Hefner personal copy of the first issue of Playboy magazine, featuring Marilyn Monroe on the cover. Sold in our two-day "Property From The Collection of Hugh M. Hefner" auction concluding today in Beverly Hills and live online at Julien's Live. Join us as we celebrate the pop culture icon and publishing giant who introduced the world to the legendary Playboy brand. All proceeds of the sale will benefit The Hugh M. Hefner Foundation in support of organizations that advocate for and defend civil rights, with special emphasis on First Amendment rights and rational sex and drug policies. The sale features lifestyle ephemera, memorabilia, Playboy Mansion decorative arts and more. JULIEN'S AUCTION GALLERY: PUBLIC EXHIBITION AND AUCTION LOCATION 257 N. Canon Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Property From The Collection of Hugh M. Hefner Auction Saturday, December 1st Session III: 10:00 a.m. PST Session IV: 1:00 p.m. PST Learn more at www.JuliensAuctions.com and bid online at www.JuliensLive.com! #HughHefner #Playboy #Auction #Memorabilia #JuliensAuctions #HMHFoundation #MarilynMonroe #PlayboyMagazine #PlayboyMansion #HughHefnerAuction #LiveAuction #60s #1960s #PopCulture #Publishing #History #Activism #CivilRights #Exhibit #Exhibition

Первое издание Гоголя продали на аукционе за 225 тысяч долларов
В Вене за день до аукциона похитили картину Ренуара

Теги:   Playboy Аукцион США

