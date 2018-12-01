На аукционе в США продали первый выпуск журнала Playboy
На аукционе Julien's Auction в американском городе Лос-Анджелес, штат Калифорния, были проданы личные вещи основателя журнала Playboy Хью Хефнера.
В частности, продан экземпляр первого выпуска журнала Playboy с Мерлин Монро на обложке. Цена составила 31,2 тысячи долларов.
Все доходы с продаж пойдут в фонд Хью Хефнера, который поддерживает организации, которые защищают гражданские права.
