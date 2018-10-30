Знакомство с нечистью. Принц Гарри и Меган Маркл теперь готовы к Хэллоуину

Визит герцога и герцогини Сассекских в Австралию и Океанию постепенно подходит к концу. В понедельник пара посетила студию Courtenay Creative в Веллингтоне, Новая Зеландия, которая занимает лидирующие позиции в мире по созданию костюмов и декораций для киноиндустрии.
Принц Гарри и Меган Маркл имели возможность убедиться, почему студия Courtenay Creative считается одной из самых популярных студий в мире.
Представьте свои ощущения, если бы на входе вас поприветствовал самый настоящий орк из фильма Властелин колец. А именно он встретил принца Гарри и Меган, пожал им руки и провел их по выставочным залам студии, где их приветствовали другие яркие персонажи из фильмов, которых принц и его жена уж наверняка видели на больших экранах. Более того, на носу Хэллоуин. Присмотрела ли пара что-то для себя, чем будут отпугивать злых духов в ночь всех святых?
Так или иначе, но принц Гарри и Меган с удовольствием сфотографировались со всей нечистью, которая собралась показать себя на студии костюмов.
Как сообщает elle.com Меган надела на эту встречу очаровательное белое платье-смокинг дизайнера из Новой Зеландии Maggie Marilyn.
