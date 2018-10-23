Вся в белом. Меган Маркл восхитила нарядом, в котором прилетела на Фиджи

Идет девятый день визита Принца Гарри в Океанию. Меган Маркл и Принц Гарри прибыли сегодня на остров Фиджи. Герцогиня Сассекская восхитила всех поистине королевским белым платьем.
Американка надела платье с длинными рукавами австралийского бренда Zimmermann и шляпку от Стивена Джонса, британского шляпника. Также на ней приметили серьги, которые ей дала Ее величество Королева и браслет, принадлежащий Принцессе Диане.
Меган готова к исполнению своих обязанностей вместе с мужем Принцом Гарри.
Напоминаем, визит на остров Фрейзер Принц Гарри совершил без супруги.
Как сообщает Express, Меган Маркл провела день на одном из австралийских SPA-курортов лакшери-класса.
Как отметил источник, близкий к королевской семье: «Меган хочет полностью выполнять свои обязанности, но Принц Гарри просит ее поберечь себя».
Сегодня будущая мать возвращается к выполнению своих обязанностей целиком и будет весь день сопровождать мужа.
