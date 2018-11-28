Спортивный зал, детская и 6 спален. Новый дом принца Гарри и Меган Маркл

В субботу, 24 ноября, Кенсингтонский дворец официально сообщил, что герцог и герцогиня Сассекские переезжают в новый дом Фрогмор-хаус, который находится на территории Виндзорского дворца.
Как пишет издание USMagazine, в данный момент в доме проводятся ремонтные работы. «Это старый английский 1684 года. В нем находилось пять отдельных апартаментов, в которых жил обслуживающий персонал большого дворца. Сейчас все эти апартаменты объединят в одну квартиру. Раньше в доме было 20 комнат, из них 10 спален».
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
BREAKING NEWS DA REALEZA ???? Harry e Meghan estão mudando de humilde residência: a partir de 2019, a dupla e seu novo herdeiro se muda de Londres para Windsor. Saem do Kensington Palace, onde moram com William e Kate, e vão para a Frogmore House, essa belezura aí das fotos. A Frogmore House não fica muito longe do Castelo de Windsor, onde eles se casaram. A mansão, inclusive, foi até local de uma das festas do casório (a mais animadinha, sem os tios chatos). Para receber os novos donos, a Frogmore House vai passar por reformas para abrigar uma academia, um estúdio de ioga e um super quartinho de bebê. A coisa terá que ser corrida, pois o baby da Meghan deve nascer em abril. Mas algo me diz que a rainha deve ter uma grana guardada pra mandar agilizar as obras ???? Fontes próximas me contaram que o real motivo da mudança é que o Kensington Palace tinha só um banheiro pra todo mundo e tava dando briga de manhã cedo ???? . . #meghanmarkle #royalfamily #kensingtonpalace #windsor #frogmorehouse
Как идет ремонт
Доверенное лицо издания сообщает, что теперь в доме останется пять или шесть спален, учитывая жилое помещение для няни, работающей неполный день».
Этот коттедж намного больше, чем коттедж Ноттингем, который Меган и принц Гарри занимают на территории Кенсингтонского дворца.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
У пары есть уже все эскизы и чертежи по дизайну их нового дома. «В данный момент во Фрогмор –хаус нет ни спортивного зала, ни йога-студии, но Гарри и Меган планируют разместить их в доме».
«Меган обожает занятия йогой, и постоянно тренируется, поэтому она очень хочет, чтобы в доме у нее было место для йоги. Также в доме появится детская для их будущего ребенка».
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Frogmore House – which hosted the wedding reception for the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday – was built in the 17th century, becoming a royal residence when George III purchased it for his wife, Queen Charlotte, in the 1790s. For those wishing to visit in person, the house and garden, set within Windsor Castle’s magnificent Home Park, will be open to the public on 5, 6 and 7 June for the annual charity garden open days for @royal_collection_trust. But don’t worry if you can’t make it – instead, dig out your June 2004 copy of the The World of Interiors, with Ruth Guilding’s original feature, and photography by Christopher Simon Sykes. Seen here is the Duchess of Kent’s drawing room – built in 1804 as a dining room for Queen Charlotte. A gilt bronze chandelier of c1820 hangs in the middle of the room, and by the far wall stand candelabra on Regency giltwood torchères. On the chimney piece are a pair of 18th-century satinwood and rosewood console tables with @wedgwood panels. #theworldofinteriors #frogmorehouse #royalwedding #windsor #throwbacknotthursday
Когда планируется переезд
Изначально сообщалось, что Меган и Гарри переедут в новый дом чуть ли не сразу же после Рождественских праздников. Но источник издания сообщает, что дом может быть готов не раньше следующей осени. «Принц и его жена надеяться въехать в дом сразу же после рождения ребенка (весной), но они очень оптимистичны. Но учитывая объемы работы, которые нужно выполнить в столь сжатые сроки, они внутренне уже готовы к тому, что переедут осенью 2019 года».
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
✨Frogmore House✨ The Royal Family's Berkshire Refuge, Part 7, The Duchess of Kent's Oval Drawing Room: If we look carefully here, we can see that the wallpaper panels are surrounded by a slender silver frame, with an additional gilt frame placed a few inches out, to frame the whole composition. The lavender wall color can best be seen on the right side of the photo. According to the caption: "The duchess of Kent's drawing room has been restored to its appearance in 1860-61, when it was done in the French style. The gilt-work and paint were cleaned and the wallpaper copied from the original. Fabric is from an 1860 chintz in the Victoria and Albert Museum." According to the article: "In 1841 the duchess of Kent, Queen Victoria's mother, moved to Frogmore and brought with her mid-Victorian decoration and a fondness for a particular shade of lilac... The first question was whether to restore the duchess of Kent's decoration from the 1860s. Ian Bristow, an expert on historic paints, used a dentist's drill to remove cores through layers of paint. When examined under a microscope, the cross sections revealed that the dutchess's French-inspired décor was still intact. The room had not been significantly repainted or regilded for 130 years. Though Queen Charlotte's decoration of 1803 lies hidden underneath, the restorers preserved the room's 1860's appearance." . Photo by @moorederry from @archdigest #frogmore #gardensofinstagram #decorate #instastyle #garden #berkshire #frogmorehouse #windsorcastle #palace @johnyunis #johnyunis #france #thewindsors #frogmorehousejy #royalfamily #england #queenelizabeth #interiordesign #mansion #homedecor #interiordesigner #design #homedesign #adstyle #architecturaldigest #style #gardeninspiration #decoration #decorlovers #art
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#evening #inspiration #frogmorehouse at #windsor #courtesy of @theperiodinterior
Чуточку приватности
Изначально, источник US сообщал, что герцог и герцогиня Сассекские хотят переехать во Фрогмор, чтобы доказать, что «действительно хотят растить своих детей подальше от глаз зевак».
«Они хотят, чтобы их дети росли в более естественном окружении». Он добавил, что пара хочет построить стену, отделяющую Фрогмор от доступной для публики части дворца. «Это принцесса Евгения убедила принца так поступить. На территории Виндзорского дворца она провела чудесное спокойное детство».
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Tbt to last Tuesday when we had a snoop around Frogmore House on the Windsor Castle Estate (where Harry and Meghan had their evening do!). The house is usually private but they open it for 3 days a year for charity and they invite you to take a picnic! Here’s a few pics of the outside of the house. . #frogmorehouse #theroyalcollection #harryandmeghan #theroyalwedding #englishcountrygarden
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
“For all Royalty fans. A couple of aerialviews over #FrogmoreHouse, #FrogmoreCottage #Windsor. Harry And Meghan's new place.” - jasonhawkesphot/Twitter ???? Can you spot it? I think I found it in the first picture but can’t in the second ???? #dukeandduchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #princeharry #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #princewilliam #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #britishroyalfamily #royalfamily #theroyalfamily #britishmonarchy #britishroyals #britishroyalty #houseofwindsor
Город или сельская местность
Гарри и Меган по-прежнему сохранят за собой офисы на территории Кенсингтонского дворца. Но «им никогда не нравилось жить в Лондоне» и «они лучше чувствовали себя» в сельской местности, как сообщил источник. Также источник сообщил, что пара приняла решение перебраться в сентябре-октябре следующего года.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#windsor #chateaudewindsor #windsorcastle #unitedkingdom #frogmore #frogmorehouse #queencharlotte #duchessofkent
Почему переезжают именно туда
Источник также рассказала, что Виндзор имеет особенное значение для принца Гарри. Кроме того с Фрогмором пару связывают приятные воспоминания. Здесь принц Чарльз устраивал для них свадебный прием.
- Читайте также:
Что поссорило братьев. Назвали настоящую причину переезда принца Гарри и Меган Маркл
Светятся от счастья. Меган Маркл и принц Гарри отметили шесть месяцев со дня свадьбы
Следите за самыми интересными новостями из раздела НВ STYLE в Facebook
«Опинион дилер» с Юлией МакГаффи
Каждую пятницу главред NV.ua о том, что, по её мнению, нельзя пропустить: самые интересные и важные материалы на сайте за неделю.Подписаться на рассылку
Комментарии
Правила комментирования