Новый выход в свет. Кейт Миддлтон открыла Центр фотографии

Вчера вечером Герцогиня Кэмбриджская неожиданно для гостей появилась на открытии нового Центра фотографии при Музее Виктории и Альберта. Это ее первый визит в музей с тех пор, как в марте Кейт назначили на должность его Высочайшей покровительницы.
Появление Кейт Миддлтон на торжественном открытии Центра фотографии при Музее Виктории и Альберта стало приятным сюрпризом для гостей и неожиданностью для прессы, несмотря на то, что еще в марте Кейт стала патроном музея. Кейт постепенно возвращается к своим королевским обязанностям после рождения в мае Принца Луи.
Как сообщает ELLE.com для выхода Герцогиня выбрала элегантное пурпурно-серое клетчатое платье Erdem, дополнив его клатчем, пурпурными туфлями на каблуках и серьгами.
Это уже второй выход в свет Кейт Миддлтон за неделю. Также она сопровождала Принца Уильяма на Первом глобальном саммите по вопросам психического здоровья, который открылся в Лондоне во вторник. Тогда она выбрала платье нежно лилового цвета Emilia Wickstead. Это второй раз за неделю Кейт надевает платья в таких оттенках.
На этой неделе Кейт еще раз появится перед вспышками фотокамер. Ведь завтра, 12 октября, в часовне Святого Георгия в Виндзорском замке состоится бракосочетание Принцессы Евгении с Джеком Бруксбенком.
В Центре фотографии отныне будет экспонироваться вся богатая коллекция фотографий, хранящаяся в архивах Музея Виктории и Альберта.
