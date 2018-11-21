Секрет крепкого брака. Елизавета II и принц Филипп отметили 71 годовщину свадьбы

20 ноября 1947 года в Вестминстерском аббатстве сочетались браком 21-летняя принцесса и 26-летний лейтенант Филипп Маунтбеттен, герцог Эдинбургский.
Спустя почти год после свадьбы в 1948 году у пары родился первенец – принц Чарльз.
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
Congratulations!! 71 years of marriage! #Repost from @theroyalmode. Wishing a happy anniversary to Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh!????❤ ???? ☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆ #queenelizabethii#princephilip#dukeofedinburgh#queenelizabeth#unitedkingdom#hrh#buckinghampalace#love#marriage#royalwedding #happyanniversary #youandyourwedding #normanhartnell #weddingdress #pearls
В 1952 году принцесса Елизавета стала королевой после смерти своего отца короля Георга VI.
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh captured on camera by Cecil Beaton. . . . . #princephillip #princephilip #dukeofedinburgh #queenelizabeth #queenelizabethii #royalfamily #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #britishmonarchy #britishroyalty #cecilbeaton
Герцог Эдинбургский сложил с себя королевские обязанности, которые исчисляются тысячами в год, в 2017 году, но иногда продолжает сопровождать королеву на официальных встречах.
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
They have four children together. Prince Charles of Wales born in 1948, Anne, The Princess Royal born in 1950, Prince Andrew, Duke of York borne in 1960 and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex born in 1964. ????The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also have eight grandchildren Peter Phillips (1977), Zara Tindall (1981) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (1982), Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (1984), Princess Beatrice of York (1988), Princess Eugenie of York (1991), Lady Louise Windsor (2003) and Jacob, Viscount Severn (2007). ????They also have seven great-grandchildren Savannah Phillips (2010), Isla Phillips (2012), Prince George of Cambridge (2013), Mia Tindall (2014), Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (2015), Prince Louis of Cambridge (2018), Lena Tindall (2018). In 2018 was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child who will become the Queen and the Duke's eighth great-grandchild. . . . #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #unitedkingdom #queenelizabethii #qeii #dukeofedinburgh #dukeofsussex #dukeofcambrige #duchessofcambridge #duchessofsussex #princeofwales #dukeofyork #earlofwessex #peterphillips #zaratindall #charlotteofcambridge #georgeofcambridge #louisofcambridge #islaphillips #savannahphillips #ladylouisewindsor #jacobviscountsevern #miatindall
Как отмечает издание Express, брак королевы и принца Филиппа демонстрирует стабильность монархии, не смотря на периоды взлетов и падений.
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
Happy 71st wedding anniversary to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip! ❤️ - #wedding #weddingplanner #weddingplanning #mariagesparellise #royal #royalfamily #royals #royalty #queenelizabeth #princephilip #anniversary #weddinganniversary #blackandwhite #photography #weddingphotography #love #couple #happycouple #royalfamily #oldfashioned #royalwedding #royalanniversary #queenelizabethii #marriage #england #uk #english #british #britain #unitedkingdom #monarch
Выступая на церемонии, посвященной их Золотой свадьбе, в 1997 году, королева поблагодарила герцога за «силу и стойкость» в очень личном обращении к нему.
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
Today they celebrate 71 years of marriage ???? if that isn’t impressive, I don’t know what is! ???????????????? #royalwedding #weddinganniversary #queenelizabethii #princephillip #royals #royalfamily #monarchy #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #princecharles #princessanne #crown #buckinghampalace #balmoralcastle #tb
Королева сказала: «Он был моей стойкостью и силой все эти годы».
Недавно принц Филипп пошутил, что королева обладает чрезвычайной терпимостью.
Он отметил: «Думаю, что главный урок, который мы выучили – терпимость. Это главная ингредиент счастливого брака».
«Терпимость может быть не так важен, когда все в порядке и дела в браке идут хорошо, но она очень важна, когда что-то не клеится».
Не смотря на очередную годовщину свадьбы, королева не отменяет в этот день запланированных встреч и восхищает всех вокруг своим чувством долга. Но она обязательно отпразднует этот день вместе с принцем Филиппом.
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
Happy 71st wedding anniversary to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh! Elizabeth met her future husband, Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, in 1934 and 1937. They are second cousins once removed through King Christian IX of Denmark and third cousins through Queen Victoria. After another meeting at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth in July 1939, Elizabeth – though only 13 years old – said she fell in love with Philip, and they began to exchange letters. She was 21 when their engagement was officially announced on 9th July 1947. Before the marriage, Philip renounced his Greek and Danish titles, officially converted from Greek Orthodoxy to Anglicanism, and adopted the style Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, taking the surname of his mother's British family. Just before the wedding, he was created Duke of Edinburgh and granted the style His Royal Highness. Elizabeth and Philip were married on 20 November 1947 at Westminster Abbey. They received 2,500 wedding gifts from around the world. Because Britain had not yet completely recovered from the devastation of the war, Elizabeth required ration coupons to buy the material for her gown, which was designed by Norman Hartnell. Elizabeth gave birth to her first child, Prince Charles, on 14th November 1948. One month earlier, the King had issued letters patent allowing her children to use the style and title of a royal prince or princess, to which they otherwise would not have been entitled as their father was no longer a royal prince. A second child, Princess Anne, was born in 1950. Later, when Elizabeth was already The Queen, they had another two children: Andrew (b. 1960) and Edward (b. 1964).
В прошлом году пара отметила платиновую годовщину изящной black-tie вечеринкой в Виндзорском замке.
2018 год был очень насыщенный для королевской четы. В апреле родился их третий правнук принц Луи, внук принц Гарри женился на Меган Маркл, а месяц назад Гарри и Меган объявили о том, что ждут ребенка, в октябре сочеталась браком внучка принцесса Евгения, а неделю назад их первенец принц Чарльз отметил 70-летний юбилей.
- Читайте также:
Счастливы вместе. Королева Елизавета и герцог Эдинбургский совершили поездку верхом
Тост королевы Елизаветы II. Как прошла вечеринка в честь 70-летия принца Чарльза
Следите за самыми интересными новостями из раздела НВ STYLE в Facebook и Instagram
Журнал НВ
по специальной цене
Подписка на журнал Новое Время до конца ноября дешевле на 100 грн! Подпишитесь сейчас на 12 месяцев всего за 559 грн.Оформить подписку
Комментарии
Правила комментирования