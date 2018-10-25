Досадная оплошность. Меган Маркл попала в неудобное положение

Сегодня утром, 25 октября, герцог и герцогиня Сассекские прибыли на Тонга. В программе посещение нескольких мероприятий. Визит начался с официальной приветственной церемонии в международном аэропорту Фуаамоту.
Как только Меган Маркл ступила на красную дорожку – все заметили, что ее ярко красное платье абсолютно новое.
Как сообщает Express, на платье все еще висел ярлычок и эту досадную для модницы Меган деталь засняли все фотографы, присутствующие на событии.
Под ярко красное платье она надела темно-синие туфли и клатч.
После встречи в аэропорту, пара отправилась на прием в официальную резиденцию острова Тонга в столице Нукуалофа. Скорее всего Меган сменит наряд согласно дресс-коду, принятому на таких приемах.
Ожидается, что вечером на приеме Меган, наконец, наденет тиару.
