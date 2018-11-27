Рассказ служанки. Как Мелания Трамп стала рождественским мемом

Появилось официальное видео Белого дома, украшенного к Рождеству. На нем Мелания Трамп прогуливается по залам официальной резиденции президента и оценивает изящные украшения.
Вниманию острых на язык и метких на глаз пользователей интернета привлек фрагмент из Восточной колоннады, которая украшена красными рождественскими елками.
И тут воображение разыгралась не на шутку. Сеть пестрит многочисленными мемами, в том числе и по мотивам известных фильмов: Рассказ служанки, Звездные войны, Сияние и др.
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
????????♂️???? #eww #creepy #nope #handmaidstale (SLATE) — #MelaniaTrump unveiled this year’s White House #Christmas decorations on Monday morning, offering Americans their annual glimpse inside the psyche of the reticent, reluctant first lady. - Those who worried she couldn’t top 2017’s icy wonderland of lifeless foliage can breathe easily now that we’ve been graced with the image of #DonaldTrump fondling ornaments with arms characteristically unmoored from her sleeves: - Last year, the internet quickly seized onone of the White House’s holiday spectacles—a dimly lit hallway packed with vases full of dead branches painted white, casting menacing shadows on the ceiling and walls—as a metaphor for #Trump’s own lack of warmth and lack of interest in leading the country in any productive direction. - She must have taken that criticism to heart, because that same hallway is now full of light. However, it is also lined with towering blood-red cones, a macabre take on “trees” that taints what might have been a bounty of winter fruit with the flavor of death. - Dwarfing any human that dares tread their unholy ground, the installations resemble piles of human entrails, or perhaps cranberry boughs. Either way, they reek of the threat of execution, recalling both a row of #handmaids lined up for a hanging and a rose garden painted red for the pleasure of a bitter queen. Merry Christmas! - Decorating the People’s House for the holidays is one of the presidential spouse’s many domestic duties. - I do not envy Melania‘s position, by which she’s compelled to decorate a house she never wanted to inhabit in the first place. Still, she could have easily done a better job adhering to the messaging of her own administration. - There’s a jarring contrast between the president who won’t stop talking about how he’s bringing back traditional Christmas—none of this “#HappyHolidays” crap—and the forests of bizarre, nontraditional trees the White House keeps bringing into the mix, openly perverting the joy and Jesus-centrism that’s supposed to be the reason for the season. — #hypocrisy #obama #wereallthesame #diversity #immigration #dumptrump #fucktrump #bebest thanks! @jesusontheinternet
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
#flotus #Christmas #maga #Trump #TrumpCrimeFamily #POTUS #DonaldTrump #MelaniaTrump
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
Melania’s Whitehouse Christmas. Because winter isn’t cold enough... Image credit: @samsurigbr #potus #trump #melaniatrump #christmas #it
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
The #WhiteHouse #christmastree got its first visitors. #WhiteHouseChristmas
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
This Christmas your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell. #Christmas #whitehousechristmas #Hellraiser #clivebarker
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
#whitehousechristmas #flotus #carrie #gaga #ladygaga #melaniachristmas
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
Staying with tradition Melania hideously decorates the White House for Christmas and the internet doesn’t disappoint ???????????????????? #trumptards #1a #2a #gopsucks #trump #donaldtrump #stoptrump #maga #resist #dumptrump #impeachtrump #republican #democrat #liberal #conservative #republican #gop #maga #politics #government #freedom #notmypresiden #blm #whitehousechristmas
- Читайте также:
Красные елки. Как Белый дом украсили к Рождеству
Следите за самыми интересными новостями из раздела НВ STYLE в Facebook и Instagram
«Опинион дилер» с Юлией МакГаффи
Каждую пятницу главред NV.ua о том, что, по её мнению, нельзя пропустить: самые интересные и важные материалы на сайте за неделю.Подписаться на рассылку
Комментарии
Правила комментирования