Почетный Командор. Актер Хью Лори стал членом рыцарского ордена Британской империи

Вчера, 21 ноября, Принц Уэльский отметил шотландского актера, комика, писателя и музыканта Хью Лори высочайшей наградой за его заслуги на актерском поприще.
Принц Чарльз провел в Букингемском дворце торжественную инвеституру, на которой наградил почетными званиями нескольких выдающихся деятелей Великобритании и среди них актера, комика, писателя и музыканта Хью Лори.
Хью Лори стал членом ордена Британской империи – рыцарского ордена, учрежденного королем Георгом V 4 июня 1917 года. Он получил звание Командора ордена Британской империи.
Today, The Prince of Wales held an Investiture at Buckingham Palace at which he met honours recipients and presented them with their insignia – or badges – marking their achievement. Recipients included Actor Hugh Laurie was awarded a CBE for services to drama. Sir Ben Helfgott received a Knighthood for services to Holocaust Remembrance and Education. The Polish-born British Holocaust survivor and former champion weightlifter is one of two Jewish athletes to have competed in the Olympics after surviving the Holocaust. Rugby Union player Rory Best - currently the Captain of Ireland's national team - was awarded an OBE for his services to rugby. Dr Susan Martin was awarded an MBE for services to Mental Health Welfare and the community in Liverpool. She has been a foster parent for over 20 years where she has fostered over 40 children and teenagers. She also set up a drop-in centre for those with mental health difficulties. Louise Wallwein is a Poet, Playwright and Spoken Word Performer and received an MBE for services to Music. Louise was brought up in various different children’s homes and wrote her first play at the age of 17. Former Police Officer and sweet shop owner, Keith Tordoff was awarded an MBE for services to business and the community in North Yorkshire. Upon retirement he bought the “Oldest Sweet Shop” in England and over the last 25 years he has developed the business into a British iconic brand. ???? Press Association.
