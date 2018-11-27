В кругу семьи. Джейн Биркин вместе с дочерьми снялась для новогоднего номера Vogue Paris

Сегодня Vogue Paris выложил в своем инстаграме обложку декабрьского номера с выносом Noël en Famille, героинями которой стали Джейн Биркин и две ее дочери — Шарлотта Генсбур и Лу Дуайон.
Темой номера стал праздники в кругу семьи. На фото знаменитости позируют в вещах из новых коллекций Saint Laurent и Gucci.
Each year, we invite an icon to guest-edit the Christmas issue, and this year it's a family affair with none other than Jane Birkin and her daughters @LouDoillon and Charlotte Gainsbourg, photographed on the cover by @LachlanBailey. Three women who are, as @EmmanuelleAlt writes in her editor's letter, "intimately intertwined with the magazine which has never stopped giving the spotlight" to these "champions of music, cinema and style". Now that spotlight is stronger than ever as they forge an issue in their own image, paying tribute to each of their universes. Out December 6. Shot by @lachlanbailey and styled by @emmanuellealt and @aleksworo. Jane wears trousers and a shirt by @gucci. Hair by Grégoire Queulvee, makeup by Valérie Beaudenu. Charlotte wears a dress by @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello, Lou wears a dress by @gucci. Hair by @jamespecis, makeup by @wendyrowe, nails by @brendaabrial. #JaneBirkin #LouDoillon #CharlotteGainsbourg
Автором черно-белого снимка стал австралийский фотограф Лахлан Бейли, известный по сотрудничеству с Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors и Calvin Klein. Стилизовали съемку главный редактор Vogue Paris Эммануэль Альт его директор моды Александра Воронецка.
