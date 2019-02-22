Personal experience: A city of students, churches and monumental architecture - a journey of Richard Benton to Kharkov

This material is available in three languages

Ukrainian hotel chain Premier and New Time are conducting a social project "Personal experience". The idea of ​​the project is to show Ukraine with its tourist realities and possibilities through the eyes of a guest who discovers the country.

We announced an international competition and invited a foreigner who, after traveling around Ukraine will share his tourist impressions.

The hero of the project became the doctor of sciences from Minneapolis, the American Richard Benton, who came to Kharkov for the first time.

Road

I flew from Lviv to Kharkov by plane of Ukraine International Airlines. There is no direct flight, you need to fly with a short transfer in Kiev, but still I got quite quickly. I liked that tickets were not much more expensive than train tickets. There is a mobile application in which you can go online registration and choose any place in the plane. In truth for the breakfast I had to pay separately.

The appearance of the city

I heard that Kharkov is a gray industrial city, but it is not. It is big, energetic and very interesting.

Before the trip, I read a lot about Kharkov. But listening to advices from the outside, especially from the locals, is always a valuable experience. The concierge of the hotel I stayed in [Premier Palace Hotel Kharkov] helped me to make the route for two days that I had at my disposal.

Then I learned that the concierges who work in the Premier network are members of the Les Clefs d'Or (Golden Keys) guild, the only professional community of hotel concierges with about 4,000 members from 80 countries around the world, so I received recommendations from real professional.

I began my acquaintance with the city from the architectural ensemble of Freedom Square, considered the monumental Gosprom - one of the oldest skyscrapers in Europe, then went to the Shevchenko Garden, walked past the Kharkov Opera. Photographed against the background of a frozen fountain Mirror stream. Loved Mironositskaya church. I thought she was old. I was surprised when I learned that it was built recently. While walking along Darwin Street, I felt the historical spirit of the city.

I had to choose only one museum, and I went to the Kharkov Art Museum. In its funds there are about 25 thousand paintings and sculptures, among which, for example, the world-famous collection of paintings by Ilya Repin.

I could not miss the Architects square, the monuments to Yaroslav the Wise, the heroes of the novel 12 chairs. The convenient location of my hotel PremierPalace Hotel Kharkov allowed me to accommodate in my three-hour walk almost all the important attractions of the city.

I would like to come to Kharkov again. It is difficult to choose between the beginning of May and the second half of August. Everywhere posters - in the spring there are a lot of outdoor events: picnics, festivals, concerts of world stars. In addition, fruit trees will flourish, which I see very much in the city. On August 23 it is Kharkov City Day, and then immediately the Independence Day of Ukraine. It is worth seeing.

About Kharkov metro

All stations and instructions are in English. It's good. But why don't you have an e-ticket? It is very convenient. I didn’t have the necessary banknote with me to buy a ticket in the subway, and I didn’t know where to exchange money. Helped a woman who works at the station. She did not speak English at all, so we communicated with gestures. Kharkov metro is quite empty, even at rush hour.

Universities

Kharkov attracts foreigners, especially students. I heard that education is inexpensive compared to European, affordable housing, many universities, whose diplomas are recognized in many countries.

I saw students from India, Morocco, Turkey, Algeria, China ... They walked and had fun on the street - I recognized myself in my student years, when the frost and snow did not interfere with anything.

Embankment

Unexpected in Kharkov for me was the fact that there is a quay and a river. In America, there are a lot of people near every city river: in cafes, on river trams. Each river is a business project. Perhaps, sometime it will be so in Kharkov, probably, there is potential for development in this.

About nightlife

In the evening life is in full swing here. I found a small but cozy brewery.

The owner told me that this is his hobby, he produces his own beer, I told him about my hobbies - it was a wonderful conversation. This is such an amazing psychotherapy. I like it when other people meet, for a couple of hours they become friends, and then they leave and never remember each other. In America, this is not accepted.

Premier Palace Hotel Kharkiv



About Ukrainians

In the city center, I saw a crowd of people in red uniforms. I was wondering: why are they gathered here? Not immediately I found those who speak in English. One of the girls told me that they are ambulance doctors who had gathered for a flash mob in support of the Ukrainian sailors who had been captured. I was fascinated by their fervor.

At the monument of Kobzar, on the roof of one of the houses, I noticed a man and already wanted to rush to save him.

When I looked closely, I saw that he was shoveling snow from the roof, and passersby below knowingly bypass the dangerous section of the pavement. We in Minneapolis would have involved a whole snow removal team and many warning signs for such an event.

Ukrainians are open and spiritual. When I remember these people, my smile never leaves my face.I often think of new friends I’ve found this week in Ukraine!

